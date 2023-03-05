Raymond James Increases Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $17.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 131.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

In other news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,963 shares of company stock valued at $84,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 337,053 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 45,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

