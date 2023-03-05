Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Trisura Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.71.

Shares of TSU opened at C$36.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.12 and a one year high of C$47.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.73.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

