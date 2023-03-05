Raymond James Trims Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Target Price to C$50.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

