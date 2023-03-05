Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.33 and last traded at $71.33. Approximately 1,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.91.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

