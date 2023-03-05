Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Short Interest Update

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ RPHM opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

