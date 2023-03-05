Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $145.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.33.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

NYSE RSG opened at $128.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.66. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after buying an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after buying an additional 472,268 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,066,000 after buying an additional 470,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,830,000 after buying an additional 464,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

