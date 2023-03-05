Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $87.46 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $98,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $55,268,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

