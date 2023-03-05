Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Avidity Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Avidity Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.27) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avidity Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.62) per share.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ RNA opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,170,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,439,000 after purchasing an additional 375,784 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,898,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 272,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 132,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,715,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $236,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $78,141.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,330 shares in the company, valued at $457,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,121 shares of company stock valued at $556,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.