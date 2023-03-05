Research Analysts Set Expectations for IPG Photonics Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $127.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.73. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $134.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

