Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $11.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.37. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $16.44 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2024 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OVV opened at C$62.66 on Friday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$48.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.65. The company has a market cap of C$15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

