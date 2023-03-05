Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

