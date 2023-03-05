Reviewing ProBility Media (PBYA) and Its Peers

ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ProBility Media to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ProBility Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A ProBility Media Competitors -2.88% -15.58% -0.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of ProBility Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of ProBility Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A ProBility Media Competitors $1.09 billion $74.33 million 1,076.92

This table compares ProBility Media and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ProBility Media’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProBility Media. ProBility Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ProBility Media and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProBility Media 0 0 0 0 N/A ProBility Media Competitors 742 3855 5982 104 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.37%.

Summary

ProBility Media beats its rivals on 4 of the 7 factors compared.

ProBility Media Company Profile

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing. The company was founded by Irwin Zalcberg, John Norton, and Richard Corbin on July 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

