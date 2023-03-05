Reviewing Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) and Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Rating) and Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) are both professional, scientific, and technical services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Technip Energies and Tetra Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technip Energies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tetra Tech 0 3 0 0 2.00

Tetra Tech has a consensus price target of $182.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.11%. Given Tetra Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tetra Tech is more favorable than Technip Energies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

85.3% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Technip Energies and Tetra Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technip Energies N/A N/A N/A Tetra Tech 8.79% 20.20% 9.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Technip Energies and Tetra Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technip Energies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tetra Tech $3.50 billion 2.14 $263.13 million $5.80 24.30

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Technip Energies.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats Technip Energies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc. engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide. The CIG segment includes infrastructure and related environmental and geotechnical services, testing, engineering, and project management services to commercial and local government clients across Canada. The RCM segment focuses on the results of the wind-down of its non-core construction activities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

