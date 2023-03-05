Reviewing Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Enphase Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation N/A N/A $5.85 million N/A N/A Enphase Energy $2.33 billion 12.72 $397.36 million $2.77 78.40

This table compares Tempo Automation and Enphase Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tempo Automation and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Enphase Energy 0 6 18 0 2.75

Tempo Automation presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Enphase Energy has a consensus price target of $307.08, indicating a potential upside of 41.41%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Tempo Automation and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A -110.63% -3.15% Enphase Energy 17.05% 80.12% 16.95%

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Tempo Automation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc. is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, India, China, Mexico, New Zealand, Romania, and Other. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

