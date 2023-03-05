Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $62.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.38.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after buying an additional 2,060,511 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth about $94,064,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $79,586,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,001.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,124,000 after buying an additional 1,214,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,307,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,076,000 after purchasing an additional 880,158 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.76%.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.