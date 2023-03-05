Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $73.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.72.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of RCI opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 59.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

