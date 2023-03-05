Ross Stores, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROST. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average of $103.57. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.