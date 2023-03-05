Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €69.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($68.83) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of BOSS opened at €65.98 ($70.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.45. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a 1-year high of €65.32 ($69.49).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

