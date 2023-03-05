Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$12.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Aecon Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.80.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$746.15 million, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.22. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

About Aecon Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

