Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,769 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of ResMed worth $27,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in ResMed by 17.2% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 23.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at $339,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,412,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,412,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock worth $6,358,157. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $219.81 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $262.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.76 and a 200 day moving average of $220.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

