Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$9.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ARESF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

ARESF opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.28%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 84.74%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

