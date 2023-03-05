Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to C$6.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

Shares of CFPUF stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.