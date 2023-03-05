Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,192,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Barclays worth $26,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 16.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth about $245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 9.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 11.7% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCS opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

