Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,322 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $27,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 256.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 405.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EFV opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.