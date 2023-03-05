Royal Bank of Canada Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Desjardins lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.06 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RY. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$138.40 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$144.92.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$136.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$188.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$134.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$116.75 and a 12 month high of C$144.15.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$12.57 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$791,498.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

