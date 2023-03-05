Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $27,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 34.7% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $851,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PulteGroup Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $55.19 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

