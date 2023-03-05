Royal Bank of Canada Has $25.21 Million Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $25,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,881,000 after buying an additional 389,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after buying an additional 36,555 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,164,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after buying an additional 90,416 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,327,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS opened at $90.06 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.21.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 80,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $7,274,658.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,207,924 shares in the company, valued at $649,722,269.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 595,628 shares of company stock worth $53,164,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

