Royal Bank of Canada Has $25.72 Million Stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,865 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $25,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

