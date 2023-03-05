Royal Bank of Canada Has $27.50 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.50% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $27,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,582,000 after purchasing an additional 484,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 107,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IYF opened at $79.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $88.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.