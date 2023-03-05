Royal Bank of Canada Has $27.75 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.37% of Casey’s General Stores worth $27,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.56.

Shares of CASY opened at $213.18 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

