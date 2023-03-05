Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 464,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,456 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $24,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after buying an additional 341,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Terreno Realty by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,049,000 after acquiring an additional 848,447 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 12.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,931,000 after acquiring an additional 615,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,223 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

