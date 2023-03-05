Royal Bank of Canada Raises The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target to C$95.00

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DSG. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE DSG opened at C$104.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of C$72.94 and a 1-year high of C$105.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$93.84.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( TSE:DSG Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$161.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.03 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 19.37%. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.9087973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.