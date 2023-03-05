Royal Bank of Canada Sells 343,063 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,496 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 343,063 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of HP worth $25,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth $27,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,533,077.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,164 shares of company stock worth $4,325,327 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.