Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,888 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.18% of ePlus worth $24,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ePlus in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 62.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 862.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 87.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 30.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ePlus

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $759,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $54.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $62.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $623.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

