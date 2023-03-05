Royal Bank of Canada Sells 7,574 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.27% of Integer worth $26,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITGR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Integer by 34.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Integer by 62.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Integer by 56.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integer in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integer Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $88.58.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $372.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Articles

