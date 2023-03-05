Royal Bank of Canada Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Target Price to C$9.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.44.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

Shares of TSE AX.UN opened at C$8.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.30. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$8.57 and a one year high of C$13.76.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

