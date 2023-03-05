Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$151.00 at CSFB

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$144.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.4 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$136.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$116.75 and a twelve month high of C$144.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$134.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$129.88.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0590829 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$791,498.34.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

