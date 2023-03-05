Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$151.00 at Barclays

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective raised by Barclays from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$138.40 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$144.92.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$136.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$134.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$129.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$144.15. The firm has a market cap of C$188.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0590829 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$791,498.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

