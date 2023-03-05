Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.24.

NYSE CRM opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.37. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 887.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $125,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,157.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

