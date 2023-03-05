Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.87 and its 200 day moving average is $153.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $401,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

