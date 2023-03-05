Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Shares of CRM opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total transaction of $136,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,453,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,453,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

