Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Mizuho

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.24.
Salesforce Stock Performance
CRM opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce
In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
