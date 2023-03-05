Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 887.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.87 and a 200-day moving average of $153.37.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

