Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $230.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.
CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.24.
Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.37. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 887.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce
In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
