Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $230.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.37. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 887.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

