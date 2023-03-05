Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sally Beauty worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBH. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at $18,270,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at $10,162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after buying an additional 558,630 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 79.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 636,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after buying an additional 281,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at $2,334,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $16.08 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SBH shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Recommended Stories

