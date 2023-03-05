Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 54,790 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $905,678.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,649.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, John Bicket sold 10,943 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $165,786.45.

On Tuesday, February 7th, John Bicket sold 47,868 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $718,498.68.

On Thursday, January 19th, John Bicket sold 18,447 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $228,373.86.

On Tuesday, January 17th, John Bicket sold 48,976 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $604,853.60.

On Thursday, January 12th, John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $262,682.84.

On Tuesday, January 10th, John Bicket sold 23,877 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,391.65.

Samsara Stock Up 15.4 %

NYSE IOT opened at $19.48 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $3,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

