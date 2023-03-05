Sarah Goldsmith-Grover Sells 1,000 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $72.62.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Shift4 Payments

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

