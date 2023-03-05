Scotiabank Raises First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$38.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $35.04.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.