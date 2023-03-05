Scotiabank Raises George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$181.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WNGRF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of George Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.03 and a 200-day moving average of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.81. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

