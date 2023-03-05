Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Trading 0.2% Higher

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.21) and last traded at GBX 513 ($6.19). 160,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 168,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512 ($6.18).
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 509.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 495.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.49. The company has a market capitalization of £906.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,386.49 and a beta of 0.64.
Scottish American Investment Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 3.67 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Scottish American Investment’s payout ratio is -3,783.78%.
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
